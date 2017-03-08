CLUB - La Salle County Genealogy Guild

CLUB - La Salle County Genealogy Guild

14 hrs ago Read more: The Times

The La Salle County Genealogy Guild meet meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Guild Library, 115 Glover St. Speaker Rachel Mellen will present "The Luck of the Irish for Genealogy." Rachel was born and educated in England, receiving a bachelor's degree in history and education from the University of London in 1974.

