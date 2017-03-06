Civil War re-enactors explain their pastime Updated at

The second Battles for New Berne Civil War re-enactment of the 1862 Battle of New Bern and the 1864 Battle of Batchelder's Creek are scheduled Saturday and Sunday in Western Craven County. More than 1,500 re-enactors are expected to be on hand, dressed in authentic costumes and using authentic weapons and gear of the times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.