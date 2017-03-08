Charles Riddle: Everyone's life is a ...

Charles Riddle: Everyone's life is a story worth telling

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Waikato Times

OPINION: Few these days keep diaries, and fewer still leave a life's account in a suitably marked envelope in a top drawer. While it is possible to record digital farewells to be played "in the event of my death", almost no-one bothers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waikato Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Genealogy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article Jan '17 lbgc19047 1
Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif... Jan '17 Thomas Milton Tin... 1
News Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06) Jan '17 BirthMotherSearching 3
News All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Moses 1,108
News Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11) Nov '16 Luther 3
News Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12) Oct '16 Peotone Rsident 29
News Chambersburg man finds grave of ancestor, a Civ... (Apr '08) Sep '16 Flesticle5Squubny 17
See all Genealogy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Genealogy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,940 • Total comments across all topics: 279,450,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC