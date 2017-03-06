Cape Breton genealogy website reaches one million visitors
With thousands of documents in its database, just about anybody can find out about their ancestors, says association president Norm Macdonald. "We have so much in our database that other genealogy websites are using the information we have for their database," said Macdonald.
