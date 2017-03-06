Archaeology workshops to be held at Hamilton Town House Library
Hands-on workshops will be delivered by specialists in history, the environment, archaeology and genealogy - each offering their own unique insight to a subject with the aim of developing new research skills and knowledge for participants. The classes are being co-ordinated by CAVLP Heritage as part of the Local Landscape Heroes project, although anyone is welcome to attend.
