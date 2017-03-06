Archaeology workshops to be held at H...

Archaeology workshops to be held at Hamilton Town House Library

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Record

Hands-on workshops will be delivered by specialists in history, the environment, archaeology and genealogy - each offering their own unique insight to a subject with the aim of developing new research skills and knowledge for participants. The classes are being co-ordinated by CAVLP Heritage as part of the Local Landscape Heroes project, although anyone is welcome to attend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Genealogy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article Jan '17 lbgc19047 1
Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif... Jan '17 Thomas Milton Tin... 1
News Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06) Jan '17 BirthMotherSearching 3
News All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Moses 1,108
News Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11) Nov '16 Luther 3
News Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12) Oct '16 Peotone Rsident 29
News Chambersburg man finds grave of ancestor, a Civ... (Apr '08) Sep '16 Flesticle5Squubny 17
See all Genealogy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Genealogy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,795 • Total comments across all topics: 279,357,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC