A university employee tracing his roots discovers that the school sold his ancestor

Monday Mar 27 Read more: Bellingham Herald

As a Georgetown employee, Jeremy Alexander watched as the university grappled with its haunted past: the sale of slaves in 1838 to help rescue it from financial ruin. He listened as Georgetown's president apologized for its sins and looked for ways to make amends.

