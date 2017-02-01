Who do you think you are? Legacy project is launched
Arts Minister Heather Humphreys launches the online genealogy toolkit with Muckross College students Niamh Grimes-Dooley, Rosie Ferry, Tuathla Greene, Lara Pairceir and Caroline Gough Photo: Maxwells The National Archives has launched its new '2016 Family History' website as a legacy project under the Ireland 2016 Centenary Programme. Arts Minister Heather Humphreys met with students from Muckross College in Donnybrook, Dublin, yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan 11
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan 6
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan 3
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
|Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Luther
|3
|Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Peotone Rsident
|29
|Chambersburg man finds grave of ancestor, a Civ... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Flesticle5Squubny
|17
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC