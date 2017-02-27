Whata s happening
Today AMSTERDAM The Horace J. Inman Senior Center, 53 Guy Park Ave., will hold a yoga class from 3 to 4 p.m. The cost per class for members is $2, non-members $3, and for one year, $30. AMSTERDAM The Amsterdam Free Library, 28 Church St., will hold a genealogy and family tree creation class at 6 p.m. Tuesday AMSTERDAM The Horace J. Inman Senior Center, 53 Guy Park Ave., will hold a free Tai Chi class for arthritis from noon to 1 p.m. AMSTERDAM St. Stanislaus Church will hold a chicken and biscuit dinner in the church hall, 50 Cornell St., from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Menu includes salad, chicken and biscuit, homemade cake and a beverage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
|Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Luther
|3
|Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Peotone Rsident
|29
|Chambersburg man finds grave of ancestor, a Civ... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Flesticle5Squubny
|17
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC