What to know about LDS temple and family history work going forward from RootsTech

Now that nearly 200,000 people from more than 40 countries around the world have experienced RootsTech 2017 , a family history and technology conference with its overall theme of finding, celebrating and strengthening family connections, Latter-day Saint leaders and FamilySearch have one more message to share. "Go try this at home," Steve Rockwood, president and CEO of FamilySearch told the Deseret News in an interview.

