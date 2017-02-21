What to know about LDS temple and family history work going forward from RootsTech
Now that nearly 200,000 people from more than 40 countries around the world have experienced RootsTech 2017 , a family history and technology conference with its overall theme of finding, celebrating and strengthening family connections, Latter-day Saint leaders and FamilySearch have one more message to share. "Go try this at home," Steve Rockwood, president and CEO of FamilySearch told the Deseret News in an interview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
|Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Luther
|3
|Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Peotone Rsident
|29
|Chambersburg man finds grave of ancestor, a Civ... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Flesticle5Squubny
|17
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC