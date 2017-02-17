WDM to host Heritage Day

WDM to host Heritage Day

Heritage Day, proclaimed annually in February throughout the nation by The National Trust for Canada, celebrates the architectural heritage and historic places of Canada. The WDM, City of Yorkton Archives, and members of the Yorkton Chapter of the Saskatchewan Genealogy Society are pleased to again work together to celebrate the event on Sunday, February 19 from 2:00 - 5:00 pm.

