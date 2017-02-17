Uncommon places to find family history details

D. Joshua Taylor, host of "Genealogy Roadshow" on PBS, has found some interesting ways to track his ancestors through history. One ancestor of his was in the circus, and the constant traveling made the man difficult to track, Taylor said during a panel at the RootsTech family history and technology conference on Feb. 10. Taylor dispelled the myths and filled in the blanks in his circus ancestor's life story by finding records for this ancestor's co-workers and travel records of every single stop the circus made during his ancestor's career.

