Uncommon places to find family histor...

Uncommon places to find family history details

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

D. Joshua Taylor, host of "Genealogy Roadshow" on PBS, has found some interesting ways to track his ancestors through history. One ancestor of his was in the circus, and the constant traveling made the man difficult to track, Taylor said during a panel at the RootsTech family history and technology conference on Feb. 10. Taylor dispelled the myths and filled in the blanks in his circus ancestor's life story by finding records for this ancestor's co-workers and travel records of every single stop the circus made during his ancestor's career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Genealogy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article Jan '17 lbgc19047 1
Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif... Jan '17 Thomas Milton Tin... 1
News Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06) Jan '17 BirthMotherSearching 3
News All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Moses 1,108
News Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11) Nov '16 Luther 3
News Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12) Oct '16 Peotone Rsident 29
News Chambersburg man finds grave of ancestor, a Civ... (Apr '08) Sep '16 Flesticle5Squubny 17
See all Genealogy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Genealogy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,070 • Total comments across all topics: 279,036,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC