Uncommon places to find family history details
D. Joshua Taylor, host of "Genealogy Roadshow" on PBS, has found some interesting ways to track his ancestors through history. One ancestor of his was in the circus, and the constant traveling made the man difficult to track, Taylor said during a panel at the RootsTech family history and technology conference on Feb. 10. Taylor dispelled the myths and filled in the blanks in his circus ancestor's life story by finding records for this ancestor's co-workers and travel records of every single stop the circus made during his ancestor's career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
|Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Luther
|3
|Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Peotone Rsident
|29
|Chambersburg man finds grave of ancestor, a Civ... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Flesticle5Squubny
|17
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC