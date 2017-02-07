Twila Van Leer: A sneak peak from 4 R...

Twila Van Leer: A sneak peak from 4 RootsTech presenters behind 'Grandma's Syrup'

RootsTech 2017, a family history conference, will be in full swing Feb. 8-11, with the Salt Palace overflowing with family history-minded folks from all over the country, and I am happy to announce that I got in on the action ahead of the crowd. Recently, I learned from a friend at the Humanitarian Center that "Grandma's Syrup," a quartet of FamilySearch missionaries who are on the Roots Tech agenda for Thursday at 1:30 p.m. and Saturday's Family Discovery Day at 3:30 p.m., were doing a presentation for the Centerville 3rd Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that very night.

