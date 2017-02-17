Tips for protecting physical and digital family history research
Oliver B. Ransopher was a 20th-century historian who at one time had an extensive collection of artifacts from the life of Abraham Lincoln - documents, letters, photos and more, said Roselle Harney, at the RootsTech family history conference at the Salt Palace on Feb. 9. Unfortunately, before Ransopher was able to find a permanent home for the artifacts, they were all destroyed in a tornado, he said. Harney emphasized multiple times that genealogy enthusiasts should not depend on one single tool or source for storing their research.
