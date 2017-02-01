Taylor Spring fundraiser will feature author, and wrestling
Professional genealogist and researcher Michael T. Slaughter will be visiting Cleveland this weekend for Saturday's Taylor Spring Park fundraiser. GENEALOGIST, researcher and author Michael T. Slaughter is shown working on a book about his family, his most extensive publication to date.
