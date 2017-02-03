Saved from the grave: Rutland Township boy becomes Wild West figure
The grave of Mariah Daniels at the Daniels Cemetery is flanked by those of her children who died during an 1854 cholera epidemic. Her son Ben, age 1, who survived, went on to become a Wild West figure and Rough Rider.
