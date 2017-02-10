Sackville to celebrate Heritage Day
Dig out your best red and white outfit and join the Tantramar Heritage Trust on Feb. 18 to celebrate Heritage Day in Sackville. For the 21ststraight year the Tantramar Heritage Trust has organized a full day of activities, this year around the theme of Canada 150 celebrating our country's sesquicentennial year.
