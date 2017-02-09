RootsTech 2017, world's largest famil...

RootsTech 2017, world's largest family history gathering, commences

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

The "world's largest family history gathering without question," according to organizers, got underway this week flooding the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City with an estimated 12,000 attendees from 43 countries and nearly every state in the United States. Now in its seventh year, RootsTech 2017 is anticipated to be the largest yet of the annual family history conference sponsored by FamilySearch International, the genealogy service operated by the Church's Family History Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Genealogy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article Jan 11 lbgc19047 1
Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif... Jan '17 Thomas Milton Tin... 1
News Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06) Jan '17 BirthMotherSearching 3
News All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Moses 1,108
News Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11) Nov '16 Luther 3
News Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12) Oct '16 Peotone Rsident 29
News Chambersburg man finds grave of ancestor, a Civ... (Apr '08) Sep '16 Flesticle5Squubny 17
See all Genealogy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Genealogy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,866 • Total comments across all topics: 278,737,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC