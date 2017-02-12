Restoring centuries-old family treasure below the streets of Manhattan

It's not quite the same as Nicolas Cage searching for Freemason treasure beneath Trinity Church on Wall Street in "National Treasure." But to an amateur genealogist who can trace his family tree to the founding of Manhattan and the New York Stock Exchange - not to mention the city's famed Bleecker Street, captured in song by the likes of Simon and Garfunkel and Bruce Springsteen - the scene was equally thrilling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.