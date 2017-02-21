Rangitane o Wairau leadership disputes membership process ahead of election was unfair
The registration process for members wanting to vote in the trust election for a Marlborough iwi has been labelled unfair by some iwi members. A number of prospective members applied for registration to Rangitane o Wairau in the lead up to the annual general meeting on Saturday, but only some were validated and able to vote.
