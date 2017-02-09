Property Brothers talk Scottish heritage, bagpipes at Roots Tech 2017

Twins Jonathan and Drew Scott are well-known for transforming dilapidated houses into picturesque dream homes on their hit TV show " Property Brothers ," but they've also found a passion for family history. The brothers made an appearance Thursday morning at Roots Tech , a yearly family history and technology conference held in the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, and reminisced on their own Scottish heritage.

