'Property Brothers,' 'Cake Boss,' among headliners for RootsTech

In recent years, RootsTech organizers have grown the world's largest family history conference by focusing more on the heart and less on the chart. What started out seven years ago as an annual event for bringing genealogy and technology together has evolved into a week of activities that invite the Spirit of Elijah , family stories and heart-turning discovery experiences, said Steve Rockwood, the CEO of FamilySearch International.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.