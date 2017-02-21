Program at Stratford Hall Saturday to show how 'kitchen table stories' become real history

Marian Ashton, director of the A.T. Johnson Museum in Montross, will be one of the two presenters at a talk at Stratford Hall Saturday centered on "kitchen table stories" within the African American tradition. Marian Ashton, director of the A.T. Johnson Museum in Montross, will be one of the two presenters at a talk at Stratford Hall Saturday centered on "kitchen table stories" within the African American tradition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.