President Obama accepted $30,000 worth of ...

President Barack Obama accepted personal gifts worth $30,000 during his final year office, according to newly released disclosure forms by the Office of Government Ethics. The most expensive of the 11 gifts was a five-volume set of Mr. Obama's family genealogy, from the president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, valued at $8,300.

