NLR library adds 3 databases for researchers, job seekers
Job seekers, genealogy enthusiasts, students researching history assignments or transplanted residents have new online tools available through the William F. Laman Public Library system in North Little Rock. Links to three new databases have been added to the library's website, lamanlibrary.org, that are free and accessible to anyone visiting the main Laman Library, at 2801 Orange St., or the Argenta Branch Library, at 420 Main St., or free from home using a Laman Library card.
