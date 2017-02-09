MyHeritage Announces Yaniv Erlich As ...

MyHeritage Announces Yaniv Erlich As New Chief Science Officer

Yaniv Erlich is joining Israeli online genealogy platform company, MyHeritage, as Chief Science Officer. Erlich will lead scientific development and strategy for MyHeritage DNA, the company's DNA service for family history and ethnicity that the company launched last November, and ensure that its products are built on a solid scientific foundation.

