MyHeritage Announces Yaniv Erlich As New Chief Science Officer
Yaniv Erlich is joining Israeli online genealogy platform company, MyHeritage, as Chief Science Officer. Erlich will lead scientific development and strategy for MyHeritage DNA, the company's DNA service for family history and ethnicity that the company launched last November, and ensure that its products are built on a solid scientific foundation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bio IT World.
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan 11
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
|Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Luther
|3
|Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Peotone Rsident
|29
|Chambersburg man finds grave of ancestor, a Civ... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Flesticle5Squubny
|17
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC