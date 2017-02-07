Mormon genealogy library unveils a fun new way to discover your roots
When people mention "genealogical research," images of tattered census records, dusty parish logs and miles upon miles of miocrofilm usually come to mind. Now, when visitors young and old enter the world's largest genealogical library, tucked in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, they can take an interactive journey through their own ancestral past.
