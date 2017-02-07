More on Learn

French In Action "Portraits II" Robert is slim, well-built, athletic and maybe just a bit less quick than Mireille. What will happen when these two meet? French In Action "Genealogy" An impromptu visit to the family's country house, where we meet many of Mireille's relatives, including a 10-year old sister who has a mind of her own.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KISU-TV Pocatello.