Meet the mayor

Camden Mayor Alfred Mae Drakeford sits in the chair she prefers to use, instead of the one behind her desk, while talking with staff, constituents and others in her office at Camden City Hall. Drakeford, who spent three terms on Camden City Council before being elected mayor in November, grew up on a family farm north of Camden off S.C. 97. As she did during her campaign, Drakeford said she continues to be focused on community safety, attracting good paying jobs to Camden and improving roads in the city.

