Library presents genealogical, historical resources

The Grosse Pointe Public Library presents, "Genealogical and Historical Resources at the Mount Clemens Public Library: Traditional, Computer and Internet," at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Ewald branch, 15175 E. Jefferson, Grosse Pointe Park.

Chicago, IL

