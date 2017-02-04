Lewiston Public Library February sche...

Lewiston Public Library February schedule

Sign up at the library or call 716-754-4720 for an appointment. a Board of trustees meeting, 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6; Friends of the Library meeting, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. a Knitting Club, 1 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 10, 17 and 24; Lewiston Book Club, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. a Mom's Book Chat, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. Featured work is "The Snow Child" by Eowyn Ivey.

