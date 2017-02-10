LeVar Burton, genealogists, storytellers celebrate African Heritage Day at RootsTech

LeVar Burton's RootsTech message trumpeted the importance of discovering family roots and the power of storytelling and imagination - and included just a few Star Trek references. Burton, who dressed in a light tan suit for the event, is primarily known for three roles in his career: acting as Kunta Kinte in the 1977 landmark television miniseries "Roots," being the face of "Reading Rainbow" and portraying Geordi La Forge on "Star Trek: The Next Generation."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.