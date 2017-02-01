Irish Expert Talks Immigration, Nativ...

Irish Expert Talks Immigration, Nativism At Fairfield Club

The Gaelic American Club Genealogy and Language Groups will host "One half of my heart is Ireland's, and the other half is America's": Irish Immigrants, Nativism, and the Meaning of Loyalty in 19th-Century America, the 17th in a series of Lectures on Irish History,. The lecture will be held on Feb. 19 19, from 2-4 p.m.in the Carolan Room at the Gaelic American Club, 74 Beach Road, Fairfield.

