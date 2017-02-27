Introducing, Emily's Genealogy Blog to the BDN blog network
Greetings to everyone who's into genealogy! I'm Emily Schroeder, and I've been at Maine State Library since 1980. My latest incarnation has transformed me into the genealogy specialist, which means I get to visit other libraries and do genealogy workshops, have classes onsite , teach adult ed., write newsletters, join genealogy groups, and generally try to keep myself "in the know".
