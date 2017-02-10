Independent candidate joins race for open Senate seat
Middlebury genealogist Dan Lynch can name all 42 of the state senators that have served since the Civil War in the towns that now make up the 32nd District. His research shows that the last Democrat was Charles Lyman of Washington - elected in 1891.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan 11
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
|Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Luther
|3
|Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Peotone Rsident
|29
|Chambersburg man finds grave of ancestor, a Civ... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Flesticle5Squubny
|17
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC