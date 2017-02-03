Immigration is a big part of our ancestry | Genealogy
Immigrants coming up the boardwalk from a barge which has taken them off the steamship company's docks, and transported them to Ellis Island. The big building in the background is the new hospital just opened.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan 11
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan 6
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
|Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Luther
|3
|Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Peotone Rsident
|29
|Chambersburg man finds grave of ancestor, a Civ... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Flesticle5Squubny
|17
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC