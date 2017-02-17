How to create, share and maximize pho...

How to create, share and maximize photos on Instagram from the Photo Detective

Read more: Deseret News

Social media is a popular method of interacting with friends and family, and according to Maureen Taylor, also known as the Photo Detective for her work to identify people and places in old photos, image-sharing sites like Instagram are also popular with genealogists. "Instagram is fun," she said at RootsTech on Feb. 10 at the Salt Palace.

Chicago, IL

