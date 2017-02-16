History and Genealogy of the Descendants of Jacob (Eppli, Aeply,...

Catalog Record: History and genealogy of the descendants of Jacob Eppley, the pioneer Eppley of America and some short accounts of other Eppley families History and genealogy of the descendants of Jacob Eppley, the pioneer Eppley of America and some short accounts of other Eppley families. Compiled by members of the family and Mrs. L. Gertrude Fryburg ... Catalog Search Bibliographic search of all HathiTrust items Experimental Search Full-text search of a small subset of HathiTrust items Use * or ? to search for alternate forms of a word.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Pennsylvania.