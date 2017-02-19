Goldsboro men members of black Civil ...

Goldsboro men members of black Civil War unit

Deborah Jones of Goldsboro looks through some of the documents she has compiled over the years during genealogy research of her family. A program on the little-known 135th U.S. Colored Troops, formed in Goldsboro in March of 1865, will be presented Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Wayne County Public Library.

