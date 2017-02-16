Genealogy workshops planned
Registrations are being taken for Burlington Public Library Foundation's 15th annual Genealogy Workshop Friday, March 31, at the library and Saturday, April 1, at the Capitol Theater, 211 N. Third St. Genealogist Deborah Abbott, who specializes in African American research, genealogy methodology and manuscript collections, will speak on a variety of topics. Registration will open at 9 a.m. Friday at the library.
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
|Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Luther
|3
|Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Peotone Rsident
|29
|Chambersburg man finds grave of ancestor, a Civ... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Flesticle5Squubny
|17
