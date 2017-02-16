Genealogy workshops planned

Genealogy workshops planned

Wednesday Read more: Hawk Eye

Registrations are being taken for Burlington Public Library Foundation's 15th annual Genealogy Workshop Friday, March 31, at the library and Saturday, April 1, at the Capitol Theater, 211 N. Third St. Genealogist Deborah Abbott, who specializes in African American research, genealogy methodology and manuscript collections, will speak on a variety of topics. Registration will open at 9 a.m. Friday at the library.

