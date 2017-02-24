Genealogy Websites: Beneficial or Inv...

Genealogy Websites: Beneficial or Invasive?

Friday Feb 24 Read more: WHO-TV Des Moines

Genealogy websites often promise to bring families closer together, but what does this mean for information that is available to the public? Jennifer Stagg has the story about how the sites get the information so easily available just by entering a first name, last name, and state of residence. "Seeing all that information about me in one spot at one time was very scary," said cyber security expert Andrew Hacker, talking about a site that claims to offer free family tree information.

