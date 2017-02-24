Genealogy Websites: Beneficial or Invasive?
Genealogy websites often promise to bring families closer together, but what does this mean for information that is available to the public? Jennifer Stagg has the story about how the sites get the information so easily available just by entering a first name, last name, and state of residence. "Seeing all that information about me in one spot at one time was very scary," said cyber security expert Andrew Hacker, talking about a site that claims to offer free family tree information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
|Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Luther
|3
|Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Peotone Rsident
|29
|Chambersburg man finds grave of ancestor, a Civ... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Flesticle5Squubny
|17
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC