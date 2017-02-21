Genealogy Society presents talk on P.E.I.'s built heritage
The Prince Edward Island Genealogy Society hosts a public meeting on Feb. 25, from 2-4 p.m. at the Beaconsfield Carriage House in Charlottetown. Guest speakers will be Arnold Smith, heritage advocate, and Carter Jeffery, home designer and heritage advocate, speaking on "Built Heritage That We Have Lost."
