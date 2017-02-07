Genealogist Looks at 1850s Couple's Challenge to Monogamy
The joint careers of Mary Gove Nichols and Thomas L. Nichols , advocates of radical marriage reform in the 1850s, will be the topic of Patricia Cline Cohen's talk at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society's monthly meeting. The meeting takes place from 9:30 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Feb. 18, at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance St. In her talk, "1850's Advocates of Radical Marriage Reform Brought Back from Obscurity Through Genealogy," Cline Cohen will show how genealogy can revive radicals who were nearly erased from history.
