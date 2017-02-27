Fort Morgan Museum volunteers recognized
Fort Morgan Library & Museum staff recognized volunteers who contributed at least 100 hours of volunteer service to the museum in 2016 at a short ceremony Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, in the museum's Bloedorn Research Center. From left, are volunteers: Julie Bolen, Timmy Fritzler, Sue Christiansen and Dianna Pfiefer, along with Museum Curator Brian Mack, Library/Museum Director Chandra McCoy and Library/Museum Educator Sara Reichert.
