Fort Morgan Museum volunteers recognized

Fort Morgan Museum volunteers recognized

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Fort Morgan Times

Fort Morgan Library & Museum staff recognized volunteers who contributed at least 100 hours of volunteer service to the museum in 2016 at a short ceremony Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, in the museum's Bloedorn Research Center. From left, are volunteers: Julie Bolen, Timmy Fritzler, Sue Christiansen and Dianna Pfiefer, along with Museum Curator Brian Mack, Library/Museum Director Chandra McCoy and Library/Museum Educator Sara Reichert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Morgan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Genealogy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article Jan '17 lbgc19047 1
Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif... Jan '17 Thomas Milton Tin... 1
News Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06) Jan '17 BirthMotherSearching 3
News All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Moses 1,108
News Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11) Nov '16 Luther 3
News Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12) Oct '16 Peotone Rsident 29
News Chambersburg man finds grave of ancestor, a Civ... (Apr '08) Sep '16 Flesticle5Squubny 17
See all Genealogy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Genealogy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,625 • Total comments across all topics: 279,194,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC