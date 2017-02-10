Finding, sharing stories of African-A...

Finding, sharing stories of African-American women from the Civil War at RootsTech

Yesterday

During the Civil War, many African-American women volunteered their services and several are well-known, said Angela Y. Walton-Raji, a genealogist who specializes in African-American and Native American history, on Thursday. There's Harriet Tubman, who worked as a nurse and ran the Underground Railroad, and Sojourner Truth, who recruited African-American men to join the Union army, Walton-Raji said during her "Nurses, Matrons, Laundresses and Cooks: Black Women of the Civil War" class at RootsTech at the Salt Palace.

Chicago, IL

