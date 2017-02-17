Dublin man John (90) finally meets the half-sisters he never knew he had
He discovered he had six half-brothers and half-sisters only after a genealogist helped trace them following a two-year search. John's mother, Mary Clarke, gave birth to her eldest son outside of marriage, something that was deemed socially unacceptable at the time.
