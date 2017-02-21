Community News For The Valley Edition

Avon Congregational Church, 6 West Main St., will present a special Shrove Sunday service featuring the lively music of Dixieland Stomp at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26. The ensemble consists of six members playing traditional Dixieland music on trumpet, clarinet, two trombones, banjo and tuba. The event is presented by the Music Ministries of Avon Congregational Church.

