CLUB - La Salle County Genealogy Guild
The La Salle Genealogy Guild will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Guild Library, 115 Glover St. The speaker will be John Kettman, of La Salle, originally from Streator. Several years ago he began restoring the resting grounds of his ancestors in Naramor Cemetery.
