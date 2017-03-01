CBGHA help centre reopening to public on March 7
The Cape Breton Genealogy and Historical Association is reopening its help centre at the historic Lyceum, 225 George St, Sydney. The centre will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. each week.
Read more at Cape Breton Post.
