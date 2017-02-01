Broad River Genealogical Society presents local author, Robert Carpenter
Broad River Genealogical Society will present local author, Robert Carpenter, at their regular meeting on Sunday, February 12, 2017. Robert Carpenter was born and raised in Gaston County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelby Shopper And Info.
Comments
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan 11
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan 6
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan 3
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
|Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Luther
|3
|Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Peotone Rsident
|29
|Chambersburg man finds grave of ancestor, a Civ... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Flesticle5Squubny
|17
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC