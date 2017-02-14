Bristol County genealogy group to meet in Somerset
The Bristol County chapter of the Massachusetts Society of Genealogists will hold its monthly meeting on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Somerset Public Library, 1464 County St., in Somerset. Bristol chapter member Terence Dugan will share his own experiences and results from testing with several different DNA testing firms, including 23andMe, AncestryDNA and FamilyTree DNA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
|Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Luther
|3
|Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Peotone Rsident
|29
|Chambersburg man finds grave of ancestor, a Civ... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Flesticle5Squubny
|17
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC