Bristol County genealogy group to meet in Somerset

The Bristol County chapter of the Massachusetts Society of Genealogists will hold its monthly meeting on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Somerset Public Library, 1464 County St., in Somerset. Bristol chapter member Terence Dugan will share his own experiences and results from testing with several different DNA testing firms, including 23andMe, AncestryDNA and FamilyTree DNA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.